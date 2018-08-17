Top Stories
Fri, 17 August 2018 at 8:58 pm

Ariana Grande Knew She Would Marry Pete Davidson in 2016!

Ariana Grande Knew She Would Marry Pete Davidson in 2016!

Ariana Grande knew she was going to marry Pete Davidson before they were even friends!

The 25-year-old songstress just revealed that she told her tour manager that she was going to marry him shortly after meeting him on Saturday Night Live in 2016.

“I left his writers room when we were writing skits and stuff for the show…And I left the room and I jokingly said to my tour manager, I was like, ‘I’m marrying him 100 percent.’ I was like, ‘I’m literally marrying him,’” Ariana explained on The Tonight Show.

Despite her feelings, the pair didn’t even become friends until much later.

Ariana added, “We never exchanged numbers or anything. We weren’t even friends for the longest time. But I had the biggest crush in the world on him the whole time, like forever.”

Check out all that Ariana had to say in the video below…
Photos: NBC, Instagram
