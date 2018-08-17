Ariana Grande Steps Out After Releasing New Album 'Sweetener'
Ariana Grande looks stunning while heading out to promote her brand-new album Sweetener!
The 25-year-old “No Tears Left to Cry” singer was spotted getting in her car on Friday (August 17) in New York City.
She wore an oversized cream sweatshirt, matching thigh-high heeled boots, a custom, clear “Sweetener” tote, and a diamond choker, letting her hair down.
ICYMI, watch her sing “Natural Woman” as a tribute to the late Aretha Franklin on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon the night before.
i love you hello and happy sweetener day i am screaming
— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 17, 2018
