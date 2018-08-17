Blake Lively Stops to Meet Fans While Leaving Photo Shoot

Blake Lively just wrapped up her afternoon photo shoot!

The 30-year-old actress was spotted exiting Spring Studios on Friday (August 17) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Blake Lively

While heading out the studio, Blake stopped to take photos and sign autographs fro some waiting fans.

Blake looked chic in a blue velvet vest and matching bell bottom pants.

Earlier in the day, she had paired the outfit with a maroon blazer.

Check out all the photos below…