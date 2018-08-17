Top Stories
Fri, 17 August 2018 at 6:44 pm

Blake Lively Stops to Meet Fans While Leaving Photo Shoot

Blake Lively Stops to Meet Fans While Leaving Photo Shoot

Blake Lively just wrapped up her afternoon photo shoot!

The 30-year-old actress was spotted exiting Spring Studios on Friday (August 17) in New York City.

While heading out the studio, Blake stopped to take photos and sign autographs fro some waiting fans.

Blake looked chic in a blue velvet vest and matching bell bottom pants.

Earlier in the day, she had paired the outfit with a maroon blazer.

Check out all the photos below…
