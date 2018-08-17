Fri, 17 August 2018 at 6:44 pm
Blake Lively Stops to Meet Fans While Leaving Photo Shoot
Blake Lively just wrapped up her afternoon photo shoot!
The 30-year-old actress was spotted exiting Spring Studios on Friday (August 17) in New York City.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Blake Lively
While heading out the studio, Blake stopped to take photos and sign autographs fro some waiting fans.
Blake looked chic in a blue velvet vest and matching bell bottom pants.
Earlier in the day, she had paired the outfit with a maroon blazer.
Check out all the photos below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Backgrid Posted to: Blake Lively
Sponsored Links by ZergNet