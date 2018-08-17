Calvin Harris & Sam Smith: 'Promises' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Sam Smith and Calvin Harris have teamed up for a hot new song!

The 34-year-old DJ and the 26-year-old singer collaborated on the new single “Promises” – and you can listen to it here!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of

This is Sam and Calvin‘s first collaboration together, but Sam has teamed up with fellow EDM DJs Disclosure.

You can download Calvin and Sam‘s new song off of iTunes here.

Listen to “Promises” below!

Check out the lyrics inside…