Fri, 17 August 2018 at 3:35 pm

Clare Bowen & Husband Brandon Robert Young Show Off Their Eclectic Styles at MPTF's NextGen Summer Party!

Clare Bowen & Husband Brandon Robert Young Show Off Their Eclectic Styles at MPTF's NextGen Summer Party!

Clare Bowen and her husband Brandon Robert Young pose together at MPTF’s 2018 NextGen Summer Party!

The 34-year-old Nashville star and her fellow musical artist stepped out for the event held at Paramount Pictures Studios on Thursday night (August 16) in Hollywood.

Clare went barefoot in a lacy white dress, which she paired with an assortment of jewelry, including shell and crescent moon necklaces, and Brandon wore a star-printed blazer with a buffalo on it.

A crowd of around 300 people enjoyed a special performance by the duo.

Also in attendance were event host and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. actor Clark Gregg, Community‘s Yvette Nicole Brown, Property BrothersDrew Scott and wife Linda Phan, The Walking Dead‘s Tom Payne and Emily Kinney, Dietland‘s Joy Nash, BonesTamara Taylor, and General Hospital‘s Chloe Lanier.

The event benefited Motion Picture & Television Fund, which is dedicated to raising awareness and creating impact for MPTF and the entertainment industry community that it serves.

45+ pictures inside of Clare Bowen, Brandon Robert Young, and more at the event…

Photos: Getty
