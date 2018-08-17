Constance Wu Convinced Director Jon M. Chu To Wait For Her To Film 'Crazy Rich Asians'!

Constance Wu hit Stephen Colbert‘s couch on The Late Show last night (August 16) and dished about how she convinced director Jon M. Chu to wait for her to film Crazy Rich Asians.

“I had read one of the books and had heard that it was going to be made into a movie so I was really psyched and I really wanted to do it, but then it didn’t happen for a few years and I got my TV show Fresh Off The Boat,” the 36-year-old actress recalled.

“Then I heard that Jon M. Chu was signed on to direct it and I got really excited because he’s an amazing director and I thought he could do a great job. We had a meeting about it and then I realized I couldn’t do it because the schedule,” Constance revealed. “They wanted to shoot in the fall and my series shoots in the fall. I just let that go and then one day I was on a plane and was filming very dramatic. I wrote a dramatic email about all the heart that I would put into his movie if he just waited for me.”

“I didn’t think it would work, but here I am,” Constance concluded – Watch full interview below!



