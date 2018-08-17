Fri, 17 August 2018 at 4:58 pm
Emily Ratajkowski Looks Chic While Shopping in NYC!
Emily Ratajkowski is turning the sidewalk into her personal runway!
The 27-year-old actress and model was seen stepping out for some shopping on Thursday (August 16) in the Noho neighborhood in New York City.
Emily kept it cool in an off-the-shoulder summer dress as she shopped around the city.
Earlier in the month, she was spotted meeting up with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard for lunch in the city. They also shared a cute kiss on the street.
