Top Stories
Ben Affleck Grabs Dinner With 'Playboy' Model Shauna Sexton!

Ben Affleck Grabs Dinner With 'Playboy' Model Shauna Sexton!

Listen to Ariana Grande's New Album 'Sweetener' Right Now!

Listen to Ariana Grande's New Album 'Sweetener' Right Now!

Sophie Turner Explains Why She's Crying in These Photos

Sophie Turner Explains Why She's Crying in These Photos

Fri, 17 August 2018 at 4:58 pm

Emily Ratajkowski Looks Chic While Shopping in NYC!

Emily Ratajkowski Looks Chic While Shopping in NYC!

Emily Ratajkowski is turning the sidewalk into her personal runway!

The 27-year-old actress and model was seen stepping out for some shopping on Thursday (August 16) in the Noho neighborhood in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Emily Ratajkowski

Emily kept it cool in an off-the-shoulder summer dress as she shopped around the city.

Earlier in the month, she was spotted meeting up with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard for lunch in the city. They also shared a cute kiss on the street. See pics!
Just Jared on Facebook
emily ratajkowski august 2018 nyc 00
emily ratajkowski august 2018 nyc 01
emily ratajkowski august 2018 nyc 02
emily ratajkowski august 2018 nyc 03 1
emily ratajkowski august 2018 nyc 03

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Emily Ratajkowski

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Aretha Franklin's family is planning a public viewing at the Detroit Museum - TMZ
  • This couple packed on some major PDA in Los Angeles - Just Jared Jr
  • Jersey Shore's Sammi Giancola has never looked hotter - TooFab
  • Fox News uses a photo of Patti LaBelle in their tribute to Aretha Franklin - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dinah Jane is officially back in the music biz! - Just Jared Jr