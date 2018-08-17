Top Stories
Ben Affleck Grabs Dinner With 'Playboy' Model Shauna Sexton!

Listen to Ariana Grande's New Album 'Sweetener' Right Now!

Sophie Turner Explains Why She's Crying in These Photos

Fri, 17 August 2018 at 6:57 pm

Ethan Hawke Grabs a Guitar While Promoting 'Blaze' in Austin!

Ethan Hawke performs outside the Continental Club while promoting his new film Blaze!

The 47-year-old First Reformed actor sat outside the music venue on Friday (August 17) in Austin, Texas.

He was joined by Ben Dickey, who plays the title character Blaze Foley in the flick, which follows the life of the late country music singer-songwriter.

Ethan directed, co-wrote, and co-produced the movie.

They day before, the duo attended a screening of the film at Violet Crown Cinema, where they were also joined Ben‘s co-star Richard Linklater and Sybil Rosen, who wrote the memoir Blaze is based off of.

Blaze hits theaters today! Go check it out.
