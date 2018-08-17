Ethan Hawke Grabs a Guitar While Promoting 'Blaze' in Austin!

Ethan Hawke performs outside the Continental Club while promoting his new film Blaze!

The 47-year-old First Reformed actor sat outside the music venue on Friday (August 17) in Austin, Texas.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ethan Hawke

He was joined by Ben Dickey, who plays the title character Blaze Foley in the flick, which follows the life of the late country music singer-songwriter.

Ethan directed, co-wrote, and co-produced the movie.

They day before, the duo attended a screening of the film at Violet Crown Cinema, where they were also joined Ben‘s co-star Richard Linklater and Sybil Rosen, who wrote the memoir Blaze is based off of.

Blaze hits theaters today! Go check it out.