Get to Know AnnaSophia Robb with These 10 Fun Facts! (Exclusive)

AnnaSophia Robb is definitely not a new face in the business, but she’s someone that you might not know too much about off the screen.

The 24-year-old actress has been acting since 2004 and has had memorable roles in Bridge to Terabithia, Soul Surfer, The Way, Way Back, and The Carrie Diaries.

AnnaSophia just finished her college studies at NYU and now she has a new horror movie, Down a Dark Hall, hitting theaters today.

Here are 10 Fun Facts about AnnaSophia to help you learn more about her:

1. I graduated from NYU in May! Huzzah!

2. I’ve always been a pastry chick… however, in the past year I’ve transitioned from pastries to cheese as a go-to treat. Wild, I know. Give me any cheese any day and I will be a profoundly happy person.

3. Socks are my favorite accessory.

4. I recently took up embroidery… Like a grandma… but I love it! It’s very meditative.

5. When I was 8 I dabbled in competitive Irish Stepdancing.

6. I don’t have a middle name :(

7. I’d shoe shop before anything else.

8. I’m 46% Gryffindor, 24% Hufflepuff, 18% Ravenclaw, and 12% Slytherin.

9. I’m a total NIGHT OWL.

10. I LOVE my girls (+Noah) from Down a Dark Hall. They’re my buds for life! Our favorite thing to do in Spain together (where we filmed) was go out and eat enormous dinners and drink Cava.

Go see Down a Dark Hall, now in theaters, on demand, and on iTunes!