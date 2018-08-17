Ike Barinholtz & Tiffany Haddish Star in 'The Oath' - Watch the Trailer!

Ike Barinholtz and Tiffany Haddish star in The Oath, and you can watch the official trailer right here!

The upcoming film, from the producers of Get Out and Blackkklansman, will hit theaters on October 12.

The movie also co-stars John Cho, Carrie Brownstein, Billy Magnussen, Meredith Hagner, Jon Barinholtz, Nora Dunn and Chris Ellis.

In The Oath, Chris (Barinholtz), a high-strung 24-hour progressive news junkie, and his more levelheaded wife Kai (Haddish) learn that citizens are being asked to sign a loyalty oath to the President, their reaction is disbelief, followed by idealistic refusal. But as the Thanksgiving deadline to sign approaches, the combination of sparring relatives, Chris’s own agitation and the unexpected arrival of two government agents (Cho and Magnussen) sends an already tense holiday dinner gathering completely off the rails.

