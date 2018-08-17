Top Stories
Fri, 17 August 2018 at 12:53 am

Janet Jackson Drops New Single 'Made for Now' - Watch the Music Video!

Janet Jackson Drops New Single 'Made for Now' - Watch the Music Video!

Janet Jackson has a new song out!

The 52-year-old entertainer just dropped her hot new song “Made for Now” featuring Daddy Yankee.

Along with the new song, Janet and Daddy Yankee also released the music video for their new song – where they show all of the culture art that’s all around New York City.

If you missed it, Janet will be headlining the 2018 Global Citizen Festival on September 29 in NYC.

You can download Janet‘s new song off of iTunes here.

Watch the music video below!

Check out the lyrics inside…
