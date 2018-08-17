Janet Jackson Drops New Single 'Made for Now' - Watch the Music Video!

Janet Jackson has a new song out!

The 52-year-old entertainer just dropped her hot new song “Made for Now” featuring Daddy Yankee.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Janet Jackson

Along with the new song, Janet and Daddy Yankee also released the music video for their new song – where they show all of the culture art that’s all around New York City.

If you missed it, Janet will be headlining the 2018 Global Citizen Festival on September 29 in NYC.

Watch the music video below!

Check out the lyrics inside…