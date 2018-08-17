Jennifer Garner Supports Upcoming Flick 'Peppermint' at Photo Call in LA

Jennifer Garner is all smiles while stepping out for a photo call for her upcoming flick Peppermint.

The 46-year-old actress posed for photos at the event on Friday afternoon (August 17) at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

She was also joined by her co-stars Juan Pablo Raba and John Ortiz.

The film centers on a young mom who awakens from a coma after her husband and daughter are killed in a brutal attack on the family.

When the murderers are shielded from justice, she sets to transform herself into an urban guerilla and seek justice herself.

Make sure to check out the trailer for the film.

Peppermint is set to hit theaters September 7th.