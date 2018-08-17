Jennifer Hudson Provides School Supplies for Thousands of Families at Hatch Day 2018!

Jennifer Hudson happily poses alongside her sister Julia while attending 2018 Hatch Day held at Saint Sabina Academy on Tuesday (August 14) in the southside of Chicago.

The 36-year-old entertainer and Julia hosted thousands of students at their annual celebration on behalf of their Julian D. King Gift Foundation, which acts as a catalyst for change in children’s health, education and welfare and exists to provide stability, support and positive experiences for children of all backgrounds so that they will become productive, confident and happy adults.

The annual celebration was held in honor of Julia‘s son and Jennifer‘s nephew, Julian King, on what would have been his 17th birthday.

“Thank u #teamjuju and to all the beautiful hearts out there who helped out at #hatchday!,” Jennifer captioned with her Instagram post. “Have a good school year kids and see u at our annual Christmas toy drive ! Be blessed chicago! @juleyah”