Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Look Sharp While Stepping Out After a Meeting in NYC!

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are looking sharp!

The 49-year-old “Amor Amor Amor” entertainer and the 43-year-old retired baseball player were spotted stepping out after a meeting downtown on Friday afternoon (August 17) in New York City.

Jennifer has a huge week ahead of her: she’ll be performing at the 2018 MTV VMAs, where she’s receiving the Vanguard Award.

The couple were spotted stepping out one night before (August 16) for Jennifer‘s appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.