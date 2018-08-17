Top Stories
Listen to Ariana Grande's New Album 'Sweetener' Right Now!

Listen to Ariana Grande's New Album 'Sweetener' Right Now!

Sophie Turner Explains Why She's Crying in These Photos

Sophie Turner Explains Why She's Crying in These Photos

Halsey Walks Around Town in Her Bikini in Mexico

Halsey Walks Around Town in Her Bikini in Mexico

Fri, 17 August 2018 at 1:16 pm

Jess Glynne: 'All I Am' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Here!

Jess Glynne: 'All I Am' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Here!

Jess Glynne is back at it with a brand new single called “All I Am,” and you can watch the music video right here!

The track is the second official single following “I’ll Be There” from the 28-year-old British singer’s upcoming sophomore release Always In Between, which is due out October 12th.

“It’s finally here!! I’m so excited that you get to hear ‘All I Am‘ 😀! Hope you likey 💙,” Jess captioned with her Instagram post. “This video was so special to film.. I couldn’t be more lucky to have the people I do in my life and a lot of them are in this video. Here’s a little bit of me… I hope you love it xxxx.”

You can also stream “All I Am” on Spotify and download it on iTunes now!


Jess Glynne – All I Am [Official Video]

Click inside to read the lyrics to Jess Glynne’s brand new single “All I Am”…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Jess Glynne, Lyrics, Music, Music Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Aretha Franklin's family is planning a public viewing at the Detroit Museum - TMZ
  • This couple packed on some major PDA in Los Angeles - Just Jared Jr
  • Jersey Shore's Sammi Giancola has never looked hotter - TooFab
  • Fox News uses a photo of Patti LaBelle in their tribute to Aretha Franklin - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dinah Jane is officially back in the music biz! - Just Jared Jr