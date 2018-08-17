Jess Glynne: 'All I Am' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Here!

Jess Glynne is back at it with a brand new single called “All I Am,” and you can watch the music video right here!

The track is the second official single following “I’ll Be There” from the 28-year-old British singer’s upcoming sophomore release Always In Between, which is due out October 12th.

“It’s finally here!! I’m so excited that you get to hear ‘All I Am‘ 😀! Hope you likey 💙,” Jess captioned with her Instagram post. “This video was so special to film.. I couldn’t be more lucky to have the people I do in my life and a lot of them are in this video. Here’s a little bit of me… I hope you love it xxxx.”

You can also stream “All I Am” on Spotify and download it on iTunes now!



Jess Glynne – All I Am [Official Video]

