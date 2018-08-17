Jessica Biel On Switching To Producing for 'The Sinner' Season 2: 'Hard To Let It Go'

Jessica Biel is decked out in yellow while appearing on Thursday night’s (August 16) episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers in New York City.

The 36-year-old Emmy nominee reminisced on acting with Seth in their film New Year’s Eve, talks traveling with her 3-year-old son Silas and making the switch from acting in to producing The Sinner.

“It’s so different and at first, kind of awful. It was sort of really sad not to be on set everyday, blood, sweat, tears, snot, tears and snot and faces, all day everyday,” Jessica admitted. “I kind of felt a little left out, a little butt hurt about the whole thing – but even though it was our decision, the creative teams decision that this was the right thing to do to maintain the integrity of the show. It’s hard to let it go.”



Jessica Biel Talks About Season Two of The Sinner