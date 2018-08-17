Joan Smalls & Broderick Hunter Buddy Up for National Rum Day!

Top Stories
Joan Smalls shimmers in a two-piece ensemble as she strikes a pose at the Raise Your Rum on National Rum Day with BACARDI Rum event held on Thursday (August 16) in New York City.

The 30-year-old supermodel served as hostess for the event alongside grown-ish star Broderick Hunter.

You can catch Joan starring in the hot new rom-com on Netflix, Set It Up, alongside Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell.

The movie follows Harper (Deutch) and Charlie (Powell) who are overworked, underpaid assistants wasting their 20s slaving away for bosses who treat them like dirt and work them ‘round the clock. When they realize that they would have much more free time if the people they worked for weren’t single, they concoct a plan to lure their bosses into a faux-romance – Watch the trailer here!
Credit: Nicholas Hunt; Photos: Getty Images for BACARDI
