Listen to Ariana Grande's New Album 'Sweetener' Right Now!

Sophie Turner Explains Why She's Crying in These Photos

Halsey Walks Around Town in Her Bikini in Mexico

Fri, 17 August 2018 at 8:33 am

Kim Kardashian Matches Her Neon Hair to Her Green Lamborgini in Miami!

Kim Kardashian is a neon dream!

The 37-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashian reality star looked chic in a neon green wig on Thursday night (August 16) at Prime One Twelve restaurant in Miami, Fla.

Kim‘s neon wig matched her green Lamborghini, which he posed next to in a skintight metallic dress. She was accompanied by her bestie Jonathan Cheban and Larsa Pippen as she stopped to pose for photographer Marcus Hyde before making her way out from the restaurant.

Earlier in the day, the trio were seen hanging out on a yacht.
