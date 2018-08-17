Top Stories
Fri, 17 August 2018 at 6:05 pm

Kim Kardashian Stuns in Double Snakeskin Outfit While Stepping Out in Miami

Kim Kardashian is serving up another stunning look on her Miami trip!

The 37-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star showed off her figure in a double snakeskin-print ensemble as she left her hotel on Friday (August 17).

She paired the outfit with matching heeled, pointy shoes, rectangular sunglasses, and a black purse, styling her hair into beachy waves.

Kim was joined by friends Jonathan Cheban and Larsa Pippen as well as her 5-year-old daughter North (not pictured).

The group hopped into a white convertible Rolls Royce and headed to lunch at Italian restaurant Carpaccio before doing some shopping at The Webster in Bal Harbour.

The day before, they took a ride on a yacht, and Kim matched her neon hair to her green Lamborghini at dinner!

