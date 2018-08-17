Kylie Jenner 'Never Misses A Night' With Boyfriend Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner looks stunning on the cover of Vogue Australia‘s September issue, available August 27th.

Here’s what the 21-year-old reality star had to share with the mag:

On her life after welcoming daughter Stormi: “I don’t think my life has changed since becoming a mum: I think the way I look at life has changed since becoming a mum. I think more of the future. I used to live each day as it came, and now I look at the future more. I actually feel like I love myself more after I had Stormi. And I’m trying to be…I mean, I’m already a positive person, but just having fun, being positive.”

On living with boyfriend Travis Scott: “I’m actually scrolling through Instagram right now, and it says that me and Travis don’t live together, and so I just want to say that we never miss a night with each other, we go back and forth from my Calabasas house and the city home that we actually got together.”

On how Stormi has impacted her outlook on beauty: “I feel like having a daughter, and thinking about beauty in the future, has definitely changed me, and I feel like it has made me love myself more and accept everything about me. Even my ears, I always felt like they stuck out too far, and she has the same ears as me and so now I love my ears. It’s just having a different outlook on life so I can pass that on to her. I want to be an example for her. What kind of example would I be if she said she didn’t like her ears, and then I didn’t like them either? I just want to teach her that. I’m trying to love myself more.”

For more from Kylie, visit Vogue.com.au.