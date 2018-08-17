Top Stories
Listen to Ariana Grande's New Album 'Sweetener' Right Now!

Sophie Turner Explains Why She's Crying in These Photos

Halsey Walks Around Town in Her Bikini in Mexico

Fri, 17 August 2018 at 1:44 pm

Liam Payne's EP 'First Time' Gets Release Date & Track Listing

Liam Payne's EP 'First Time' Gets Release Date & Track Listing

Liam Payne‘s upcoming EP, titled First Time, now has an official release date and track listing!

The 24-year-old “Familiar” singer will drop the EP next Friday (August 24).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest PDA-filled pics of Liam Payne and Cairo Dwek

The lead single and title track, “First Time,” will feature French Montana.

The other three new songs are “Home With You,” “Depend On It,” and “Slow.”

Liam recently let fans know that he would be putting his debut album plans on the back burner, opting for this shorter EP instead. Read his full message here.

We can’t wait! You can pre-save First Time on Spotify here.
Credit: Stuart C. Wilson; Photos: Getty
