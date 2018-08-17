Listen to Ariana Grande's Song 'Pete Davidson' & Read Lyrics!

Ariana Grande just released her new album Sweetener and its includes a song that she wrote about and named for her fiance Pete Davidson!

The 25-year-old singer opened up about the short song during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday (August 16) in New York City.

Ariana said that she wrote the song just one week after she and Pete started hanging out. She also said that she knew she would marry him after their writing session on SNL, which was before they actually started dating.

Stream it below.

