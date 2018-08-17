Mandy Moore Shows Off Her New Hairdo While Shopping in Beverly Hills!

Mandy Moore is looking good!

The This Is Us star was seen shopping at Lou & Grey after a trip to the hair salon on Thursday (August 16) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mandy Moore

Mandy wore a cute maxi dress and flats as she shopped around while showing off her new hairstyle following a trip to the salon earlier in the day.

Mandy and the This Is Us cast stepped out for an FYC event earlier in the week at Paramount Studios in Hollywood.