Fri, 17 August 2018 at 9:09 am
Mandy Moore Shows Off Her New Hairdo While Shopping in Beverly Hills!
Mandy Moore is looking good!
The This Is Us star was seen shopping at Lou & Grey after a trip to the hair salon on Thursday (August 16) in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Mandy wore a cute maxi dress and flats as she shopped around while showing off her new hairstyle following a trip to the salon earlier in the day.
Mandy and the This Is Us cast stepped out for an FYC event earlier in the week at Paramount Studios in Hollywood.
