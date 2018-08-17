Top Stories
Listen to Ariana Grande's New Album 'Sweetener' Right Now!

Sophie Turner Explains Why She's Crying in These Photos

Halsey Walks Around Town in Her Bikini in Mexico

Fri, 17 August 2018 at 12:06 pm

Netflix's 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' Cast Attends Premiere!

The cast of the new Netflix movie To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before strikes a pose at the premiere!

Israel Broussard, Janel Parrish, Lana Condor, Anna Cathcart, and Noah Centineo hit the red carpet at the special screening and after-party held at Arclight Cinemas Culver City on Thursday (August 16) in Culver City, Calif.

They were joined by their co-stars Andrew Bachelor, Emilija Baranac, Jordan Burtchett, Trezzo Mahoro, director Susan Johnson, and Jenny Han, who wrote the best-selling YA novel the film is based on.

Casper Smart, Rebecca Black, and Alex and Maia Shibutani also stepped out to show their support.

Here’s the synopsis: What if all the crushes you ever had found out how you felt about them…all at once? Lara Jean Song Covey’s love life goes from imaginary to out of control when the love letters for every boy she’s ever loved-five in all-are mysteriously mailed out.

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before hits Netflix today! Go check it out.

FYI: Janel is wearing a Tadashi Shoji dress with Stuart Weissman shoes. Noah is wearing Salvatore Ferragamo with David Yurman jewelry.

55+ pictures inside of the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before cast at the premiere…

Photos: Getty Images for Netflix
