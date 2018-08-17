Top Stories
Nick Jonas Lands in India with His Parents to Meet Priyanka Chopra's Family!

Nick Jonas Lands in India with His Parents to Meet Priyanka Chopra's Family!

Halsey Walks Around Town in Her Bikini in Mexico

Halsey Walks Around Town in Her Bikini in Mexico

Shia LaBeouf Puts His Shirtless, Tattooed Body on Display on Set

Shia LaBeouf Puts His Shirtless, Tattooed Body on Display on Set

Fri, 17 August 2018 at 2:20 am

Oscar Isaac & Joe Alwyn Suit Up for 'Operation Finale' Premiere

Oscar Isaac & Joe Alwyn Suit Up for 'Operation Finale' Premiere

Oscar Isaac and Joe Alwyn hit the red carpet while attending the premiere of their movie Operation Finale at the Walter Reade Theater at Lincoln Center on Thursday (August 17) in New York City.

Joining the guys at the premiere were their co-stars Sir Ben Kingsley with wife Daniela Lavender, Melanie Laurent, Nick Kroll, Haley Lu Richardson, and Pepe Rapazote, as well as director Chris Weitz and writer Matthew Orton.

Operation Finale is about a team of secret agents who set out to track down the Nazi officer who masterminded the Holocaust. The film opens in theaters on August 29.
Just Jared on Facebook
oscar isaac joe alwyn operation finale premiere 01
oscar isaac joe alwyn operation finale premiere 02
oscar isaac joe alwyn operation finale premiere 03
oscar isaac joe alwyn operation finale premiere 04
oscar isaac joe alwyn operation finale premiere 05
oscar isaac joe alwyn operation finale premiere 06
oscar isaac joe alwyn operation finale premiere 07
oscar isaac joe alwyn operation finale premiere 08
oscar isaac joe alwyn operation finale premiere 09
oscar isaac joe alwyn operation finale premiere 10
oscar isaac joe alwyn operation finale premiere 11
oscar isaac joe alwyn operation finale premiere 12
oscar isaac joe alwyn operation finale premiere 13
oscar isaac joe alwyn operation finale premiere 14
oscar isaac joe alwyn operation finale premiere 15
oscar isaac joe alwyn operation finale premiere 16
oscar isaac joe alwyn operation finale premiere 17
oscar isaac joe alwyn operation finale premiere 18
oscar isaac joe alwyn operation finale premiere 19
oscar isaac joe alwyn operation finale premiere 20
oscar isaac joe alwyn operation finale premiere 21
oscar isaac joe alwyn operation finale premiere 22
oscar isaac joe alwyn operation finale premiere 23
oscar isaac joe alwyn operation finale premiere 24
oscar isaac joe alwyn operation finale premiere 25
oscar isaac joe alwyn operation finale premiere 26
oscar isaac joe alwyn operation finale premiere 27
oscar isaac joe alwyn operation finale premiere 28
oscar isaac joe alwyn operation finale premiere 29
oscar isaac joe alwyn operation finale premiere 30
oscar isaac joe alwyn operation finale premiere 31
oscar isaac joe alwyn operation finale premiere 32
oscar isaac joe alwyn operation finale premiere 33
oscar isaac joe alwyn operation finale premiere 34
oscar isaac joe alwyn operation finale premiere 35
oscar isaac joe alwyn operation finale premiere 36
oscar isaac joe alwyn operation finale premiere 37
oscar isaac joe alwyn operation finale premiere 38
oscar isaac joe alwyn operation finale premiere 39
oscar isaac joe alwyn operation finale premiere 40
oscar isaac joe alwyn operation finale premiere 41
oscar isaac joe alwyn operation finale premiere 42
oscar isaac joe alwyn operation finale premiere 43

Credit: Patrick Lewis; Photos: Starpix/Just Jared
Posted to: Ben Kingsley, Chris Weitz, Daniela Lavender, Haley Lu Richardson, Joe Alwyn, Matthew Orton, Melanie Laurent, Nick Kroll, Oscar Isaac, Pepe Rapazote

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Khloe Kardashian is showing off her super hot post-baby body on vacation - TMZ
  • Lili Reinhart is doing her own makeup this season on Riverdale - Just Jared Jr
  • RHONY stars Dorinda Medley & LuAnn de Lesseps haven't talked in over five months - TooFab
  • This book is keeping Omarosa's new book from the No. 1 spot on Amazon - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lucy Hale got mistaken for these two stars at the Teen Choice Awards - Just Jared Jr