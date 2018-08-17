Oscar Isaac & Joe Alwyn Suit Up for 'Operation Finale' Premiere

Oscar Isaac and Joe Alwyn hit the red carpet while attending the premiere of their movie Operation Finale at the Walter Reade Theater at Lincoln Center on Thursday (August 17) in New York City.

Joining the guys at the premiere were their co-stars Sir Ben Kingsley with wife Daniela Lavender, Melanie Laurent, Nick Kroll, Haley Lu Richardson, and Pepe Rapazote, as well as director Chris Weitz and writer Matthew Orton.

Operation Finale is about a team of secret agents who set out to track down the Nazi officer who masterminded the Holocaust. The film opens in theaters on August 29.