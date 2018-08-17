Panic! at the Disco Bring 'Pray For The Wicked' to Los Angeles

Panic! at the Disco is standing the test of time.

The band, fronted by singer Brendon Urie, took the stage for their first ever sold out show at the Staples Center on Wednesday night (August 16) in Los Angeles.

P!ATD, who released their hit single “I Write Sins Not Tragedies” all the way back in 2005, gave a stellar performance of songs from their catalog spanning the past decade.

The group is now more popular than ever and proved their lasting longevity as 21,000 fans screamed the lyrics to songs from their No. 1 album Pray For The Wicked.

Aside from the hits, Brendon also covered Cyndi Lauper‘s “Girls Just Want To Have Fun” and Bonnie Raitt‘s “I Can’t Make You Love Me” as he impressively floated across the crowd on a suspended grand piano.

The night concluded with a three song shirtless encore from Brendon, closing the show with a confetti filled performance of Death of a Bachelor‘s anthemic “Victorious.”

Panic! at the Disco‘s Pray for the Wicked tour continues through next year, including a return to Los Angeles.

