Prince's Entire 1995-2010 Music Catalog Is Now Available to Stream!

A huge chunk of Prince‘s catalog is now available to stream!

Sony Music Entertainment has released the late music icon’s entire 23 album catalog from his NPG Records era, consisting of over 20 hours of material with albums including The Gold Experience (1995), Emancipation (1996), Crystal Ball (1998), The Rainbow Children (2001), 3121 (2006), Musicology (2004), Planet Earth (2007) and more.

During this era in Prince’s career, he changed his name to a symbol and publicly fought with his record label while releasing his music in new ways, including internet distribution. He would later win a Webby Lifetime Achievement Award for altering the landscape of online musical distribution as the first major artist to release an entire album – 1997’s Crystal Ball – exclusively on the Web.

Listen to that album, and many more, across all streaming services now!