Top Stories
Listen to Ariana Grande's New Album 'Sweetener' Right Now!

Listen to Ariana Grande's New Album 'Sweetener' Right Now!

Sophie Turner Explains Why She's Crying in These Photos

Sophie Turner Explains Why She's Crying in These Photos

Halsey Walks Around Town in Her Bikini in Mexico

Halsey Walks Around Town in Her Bikini in Mexico

Fri, 17 August 2018 at 9:55 am

Prince's Entire 1995-2010 Music Catalog Is Now Available to Stream!

Prince's Entire 1995-2010 Music Catalog Is Now Available to Stream!

A huge chunk of Prince‘s catalog is now available to stream!

Sony Music Entertainment has released the late music icon’s entire 23 album catalog from his NPG Records era, consisting of over 20 hours of material with albums including The Gold Experience (1995), Emancipation (1996), Crystal Ball (1998), The Rainbow Children (2001), 3121 (2006), Musicology (2004), Planet Earth (2007) and more.

During this era in Prince’s career, he changed his name to a symbol and publicly fought with his record label while releasing his music in new ways, including internet distribution. He would later win a Webby Lifetime Achievement Award for altering the landscape of online musical distribution as the first major artist to release an entire album – 1997’s Crystal Ball – exclusively on the Web.

Listen to that album, and many more, across all streaming services now!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Music, Prince

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Aretha Franklin's family is planning a public viewing at the Detroit Museum - TMZ
  • This couple packed on some major PDA in Los Angeles - Just Jared Jr
  • Jersey Shore's Sammi Giancola has never looked hotter - TooFab
  • Fox News uses a photo of Patti LaBelle in their tribute to Aretha Franklin - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dinah Jane is officially back in the music biz! - Just Jared Jr