Fri, 17 August 2018 at 1:18 pm

Renee Zellweger to Star in New Netflix Series 'What/If'!

Renee Zellweger to Star in New Netflix Series 'What/If'!

Renee Zellweger has an exciting new role!

The 49-year-old actress will star in Netflix’s upcoming original drama series What/If, the company announced on Friday (August 17).

The upcoming social thriller explores the ripple effects of what happens when acceptable people start doing unacceptable things. Each season will tackle a different morality tale inspired by culturally consequential source material, and the power of a single fateful decision to change the trajectory of an entire life.

Renee stars in the role of Anne. The series will run across ten hour-long episodes. The show comes from Revenge creator Mike Kelley.
Photos: Getty Images
