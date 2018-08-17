Rising Star Lenay Drops Debut Song 'La La Land' - Listen Now! (Premiere)

Lenay is making her first move on the music scene with “La La Land,” which you can listen to right here!

The rising Congo-born, Minnesota-bred pop singer-songwriter, who you might previously as the host of MTV’s 10 on Top for years in New York City, dropped her debut single on Friday (August 17).

Lenay already skyrocketed to stardom after launching her Spanish YouTube channel while living in Chile, which has over 5 million subscribers. She is currently working on her debut album. In addition, she’s working on a series of comic books with Planeta Group, and launching a personal live-streaming app via Fanhero!

You can also keep up with Lenay on Instagram and her official website.

Listen to “La La Land” below!