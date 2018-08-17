Rosie Huntinton-Whiteley Bares Her Midriff While Out in NYC

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley struts her way out of her hotel on Wednesday afternoon (August 15) in New York City.

The 31-year-old model/businesswoman kept things cool and chic in a midriff-baring white blouse, jeans, and clear heels as she headed to her a morning meeting.

Earlier this week, Rosie stepped out for the Intersect By Lexus preview event were she was joined by tons of famous friends.

If you missed it, Rosie recently shared a super rare photo of her 13-month-old son Jack!

FYI: Rosie is carrying a Dior handbag.