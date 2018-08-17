Samantha Barks & Andy Karl Celebrate Opening Night of 'Pretty Woman' on Broadway!

Samantha Barks is all smiles as she hits the red carpet at the Broadway opening night party for Pretty Woman: The Musical held at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on Thursday (August 16) in New York City.

The 27-year-old actress was joined at the event by her co-star Andy Karl, as well as Ester Dean, Kirstin Maldonado, Susan Lucci and Debbie Gibson, as they all stepped out to show their support.

Samantha and Andy take the lead in the musical, taking on the roles originally played by Julia Roberts and Richard Gere. Garry Marshall, the director of the movie, teamed up with screenwriter J.F. Lawton to write the book for the musical before he died two years ago.

FYI: Samantha is wearing a Zac Posen dress. Susan is wearing Reem Acra.