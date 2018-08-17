Scarlett Johansson Named Highest-Paid Actress in the World

Scarlett Johansson was just named the highest-paid actress in the world!

The 33-year-old actress made $40.5 million, pre-tax, from June 2017 to June 2018, according to a new list from Forbes.

Scarlett‘s huge pay check is thanks to her roles in Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War, Rough Night and Ghost in the Shell.

Angelina Jolie comes in second with $28 million due to her upfront pay for Maleficent 2.

The ladies are followed by Jennifer Aniston at $19.5 million and Jennifer Lawrence at $18 million.

The top five is rounded out by Reese Witherspoon, who made $16.5 million.

Together, the world’s 10 highest-paid actresses tallied a combined $186 million!

Check out the entire list on Forbes.