Ben Affleck Grabs Dinner With 'Playboy' Model Shauna Sexton!

Listen to Ariana Grande's New Album 'Sweetener' Right Now!

Sophie Turner Explains Why She's Crying in These Photos

Fri, 17 August 2018 at 11:42 pm

Scarlett Johansson Named Highest-Paid Actress in the World

Scarlett Johansson was just named the highest-paid actress in the world!

The 33-year-old actress made $40.5 million, pre-tax, from June 2017 to June 2018, according to a new list from Forbes.

Scarlett‘s huge pay check is thanks to her roles in Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War, Rough Night and Ghost in the Shell.

Angelina Jolie comes in second with $28 million due to her upfront pay for Maleficent 2.

The ladies are followed by Jennifer Aniston at $19.5 million and Jennifer Lawrence at $18 million.

The top five is rounded out by Reese Witherspoon, who made $16.5 million.

Together, the world’s 10 highest-paid actresses tallied a combined $186 million!

Check out the entire list on Forbes.

