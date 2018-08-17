Sisqo Marries Longtime Girlfriend Elizabeth Pham!

Sisqo is a married man!

The 39-year-old “Thong Song” crooner tied the knot with longtime love Elizabeth Pham on Friday (August 17) in Minneapolis, Minn., Us Weekly reports.

The “intimate Catholic service” took place at a venue that was “kinda like a castle-ish from the outside,” Sisqo told the outlet.

The ceremony was attended by members of Sisqo‘s R&B group Dru Hill as well as Tao, who sang “A Ribbon in the Sky” as the couple lit their unity candle.

“It was one of those things where it’s like she’s my best friend,” Sisqo shared. “And it was kinda like … you know, maybe I need to figure out how to make this more permanent before she wakes up and realizes how crazy I am.”

He added that the duo has “known each other for like, a long time,” saying they “were kinda dating like on and off for a while … maybe 15 years.”

Sisqo proposed soon after their after their daughter was born in 2014.

Congratulations to the newlyweds!