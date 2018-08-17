Sophie Turner Jokes About Photos of Her Crying While Joe Jonas Consoles Her

Sophie Turner is responding to a set of paparazzi photos that feature her crying while walking around New York City with fiance Joe Jonas.

The 22-year-old Game of Thrones actress can be seen visibly upset in the pics, but she’s making light of the images.

“Lol. Thank god I have a loving fiancé. Periods are a bitch,” Sophie wrote on her Twitter account.

The photos were snapped on Wednesday (August 15) and the couple was also seen sharing a happy moment while celebrating Joe’s 29th birthday in the Big Apple.