Nick Jonas Lands in India with His Parents to Meet Priyanka Chopra's Family!

Halsey Walks Around Town in Her Bikini in Mexico

Shia LaBeouf Puts His Shirtless, Tattooed Body on Display on Set

Fri, 17 August 2018 at 12:48 am

Sophie Turner Jokes About Photos of Her Crying While Joe Jonas Consoles Her

Sophie Turner Jokes About Photos of Her Crying While Joe Jonas Consoles Her

Sophie Turner is responding to a set of paparazzi photos that feature her crying while walking around New York City with fiance Joe Jonas.

The 22-year-old Game of Thrones actress can be seen visibly upset in the pics, but she’s making light of the images.

“Lol. Thank god I have a loving fiancé. Periods are a bitch,” Sophie wrote on her Twitter account.

The photos were snapped on Wednesday (August 15) and the couple was also seen sharing a happy moment while celebrating Joe’s 29th birthday in the Big Apple.
Photos: BackGrid USA
