Stevie Wonder Opens Up About His Final Moments With Aretha Franklin

Stevie Wonder saw longtime friend Aretha Franklin just two days before her passing.

The 68-year-old musician opened up about the heartbreaking experience speaking with Aretha and what he told her.

“She wasn’t able to speak back, but her family felt that she could hear me, and so I just said all the things that I’ve always said and told her to say hello to my sister,” Stevie told CBS This Morning.

He continued, “She did incredible music, incredible singer. She touched every genre. Every singer was influenced in some way by the way she sang, and they will forever be influenced by her because of her voice, her emotion; her sincerity is unforgettable.”

Hear all that Stevie had to say in the video below…