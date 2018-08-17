Top Stories
Listen to Ariana Grande's New Album 'Sweetener' Right Now!

Sophie Turner Explains Why She's Crying in These Photos

Halsey Walks Around Town in Her Bikini in Mexico

Fri, 17 August 2018 at 2:30 pm

'The Hills' Cast to Reunite for a Big Announcement at MTV VMAs 2018!

The cast of The Hills is reuniting for a “big announcement”!

The stars of the hit MTV series are set to reunite on the red carpet at the 2018 MTV VMAs on Monday (August 20) in New York City, according to People.

The Hills originally ran for six seasons from 2006 to 2010. Could a reboot possibly be in the works?

Kristin recently revealed this year that she was about to partake in a Hills reunion, but it was stalled by Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt.

The original cast included Lauren Conrad, Audrina Patridge, Whitney Port, Lo Bosworth, Stephanie Pratt, Jason Wahler, Brody Jenner and Frankie Delgado.
