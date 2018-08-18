Top Stories
Sat, 18 August 2018 at 6:00 am

Alessandra Ambrosio & Boyfriend Nicolo Oddi Couple Up for Sushi Date Night!

Alessandra Ambrosio sports a natural makeup look for her date night with new boyfriend Nicolo Oddi!

The 37-year-old model and the fashion designer were spotted dining at Japanese restaurant Matsuhisa on Thursday (August 16) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

She rocked a plunging yellow and white floral dress with brown sandals, a white straw bag, hoop earrings, and a teal necklace, wearing her hair up in a ponytail.

Earlier that day, Alessandra had lunch with her family in Santa Monica.

She and Nicolo were also recently seen sharing a kiss and holding hands on another lunch date.

Alessandra and her longtime partner Jamie Mazur split back in March after 10 years together. They are parents of two kids – Anja, 9, and Noah, 6.
