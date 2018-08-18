Top Stories
Sat, 18 August 2018 at 9:43 pm

Angelina Jolie Heads to the Movies with Her Kids in LA!

Angelina Jolie Heads to the Movies with Her Kids in LA!

Angelina Jolie is having the best weekend with her kids!

The 43-year-old Oscar-winning actress was spotted heading to the movies on Saturday afternoon (August 18) with four of her kids – Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, Vivienne, 10, and Knox, 10 – in Los Angeles.

Skipping out on the family outing were her two older sons Maddox, 17, and Pax, 14.

Angelina kept things chic in a pair of oversized sunglasses, a black T-shirt, black trousers, and flats as she was spotted out.

You can check out the photos on The Daily Mail!
