Angelina Jolie Heads to the Movies with Her Kids in LA!

Angelina Jolie is having the best weekend with her kids!

The 43-year-old Oscar-winning actress was spotted heading to the movies on Saturday afternoon (August 18) with four of her kids – Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, Vivienne, 10, and Knox, 10 – in Los Angeles.

Skipping out on the family outing were her two older sons Maddox, 17, and Pax, 14.

Angelina kept things chic in a pair of oversized sunglasses, a black T-shirt, black trousers, and flats as she was spotted out.

