Top Stories
Nick Jonas &amp; Priyanka Chopra Officially Announce Engagement!

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Officially Announce Engagement!

Scarlett Johansson Named Highest-Paid Actress in the World

Scarlett Johansson Named Highest-Paid Actress in the World

Ben Affleck Grabs Dinner With 'Playboy' Model Shauna Sexton!

Ben Affleck Grabs Dinner With 'Playboy' Model Shauna Sexton!

Aretha Franklin's Cause of Death Revealed

Aretha Franklin's Cause of Death Revealed

Sat, 18 August 2018 at 3:42 pm

Behati Prinsloo Goes Barefoot After a Fun Night Out!

Behati Prinsloo Goes Barefoot After a Fun Night Out!

Behati Prinsloo holds her shoes in hand while leaving a nightclub on Friday night (August 17) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 30-year-old model enjoyed a fun night out with her friend Matt Holloway, her former agent who is now the PR director for skincare brand iS Clinical.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Behati Prinsloo

Behati took to Instagram earlier in the week to pay tribute to the late Aretha Franklin.

“Ugh queen of soul, how many days/months/years of my life have i listened to you with a smile on my face, your gift was like no other. THANK YOU, THANK YOU….” she wrote.

Just Jared on Facebook
behati prinsloo goes barefoot after a fun night out 01
behati prinsloo goes barefoot after a fun night out 02
behati prinsloo goes barefoot after a fun night out 03
behati prinsloo goes barefoot after a fun night out 04
behati prinsloo goes barefoot after a fun night out 05

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Behati Prinsloo, Matt Holloway

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ariana Grande got tearful while talking about the Manchester bombing - TMZ
  • Joey King spills on what its like to watch her Instagram follower count skyrocket - Just Jared Jr
  • Kylie Jenner just scored her first Vogue cover - TooFab
  • Jennifer Lopez explains on why she's returning to romantic comedy - The Hollywood Reporter
  • KJ Apa opened up about stepping into his The Hate U Give role - Just Jared Jr