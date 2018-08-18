Behati Prinsloo Goes Barefoot After a Fun Night Out!

Behati Prinsloo holds her shoes in hand while leaving a nightclub on Friday night (August 17) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 30-year-old model enjoyed a fun night out with her friend Matt Holloway, her former agent who is now the PR director for skincare brand iS Clinical.

Behati took to Instagram earlier in the week to pay tribute to the late Aretha Franklin.

“Ugh queen of soul, how many days/months/years of my life have i listened to you with a smile on my face, your gift was like no other. THANK YOU, THANK YOU….” she wrote.