Blake Lively & Anna Kendrick Look So Stylish Promoting 'A Simple Favor' in NYC!

Blake Lively struts her way out of her hotel while on her A Simple Favor press tour on Saturday morning (August 18) in New York City.

The 30-year-old actress showed off her killer legs in a matching green and purple blazer and shorts as she headed out for a morning of interviews.

Later that afternoon, Blake switched things in a super chic maroon plaid pantsuit for another event.

Across town, Blake‘s co-star Anna Kendrick went glam in a black and gold dress as she headed out to meet up with Blake.



A Simple Favor hits theaters on September 14 – and you can check out the trailer here!

FYI: Blake is wearing a Bottega Veneta purple blazer and shorts.

