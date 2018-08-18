Blake Lively & Anna Kendrick Look So Stylish Promoting 'A Simple Favor' in NYC!
Blake Lively struts her way out of her hotel while on her A Simple Favor press tour on Saturday morning (August 18) in New York City.
The 30-year-old actress showed off her killer legs in a matching green and purple blazer and shorts as she headed out for a morning of interviews.
Later that afternoon, Blake switched things in a super chic maroon plaid pantsuit for another event.
Across town, Blake‘s co-star Anna Kendrick went glam in a black and gold dress as she headed out to meet up with Blake.
A Simple Favor hits theaters on September 14 – and you can check out the trailer here!
FYI: Blake is wearing a Bottega Veneta purple blazer and shorts.
