Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Share Photos from Engagement Party in India!

Ed Westwick Is Getting Back to Work After D.A. Rejects Sexual Assault Cases

Kim Kardashian Wears Neon Green Outfit to Match Her SUV!

Aretha Franklin's Cause of Death Revealed

Sat, 18 August 2018 at 6:36 pm

Blake Lively & Anna Kendrick Look So Stylish Promoting 'A Simple Favor' in NYC!

Blake Lively struts her way out of her hotel while on her A Simple Favor press tour on Saturday morning (August 18) in New York City.

The 30-year-old actress showed off her killer legs in a matching green and purple blazer and shorts as she headed out for a morning of interviews.

Later that afternoon, Blake switched things in a super chic maroon plaid pantsuit for another event.

Across town, Blake‘s co-star Anna Kendrick went glam in a black and gold dress as she headed out to meet up with Blake.

A Simple Favor hits theaters on September 14 – and you can check out the trailer here!

FYI: Blake is wearing a Bottega Veneta purple blazer and shorts.

10+ pictures inside of the actresses in NYC…
