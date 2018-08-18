Blake Lively Goes For Neon Green During 'A Simple Favor' Event!

Blake Lively went for a daring look while stepping out to A Simple Favor event!

The 30-year-old actress was spotted heading out of her hotel on Friday (August 17) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Blake Lively

Blake wore a neon green suit paired with a matching knit top and jeweled heels.

She was joined at the event by her co-stars Henry Golding and Anna Kendrick.

After the event, Henry took to his Instagram to share a group photo from the event.

“What a night, thankyou for all who came out. Tomorrow is day 1 of international press… Can’t wait to meet you all! X,” Henry wrote.

Check out the photo below…