Cara Delevingne Celebrates Birthday with Star-Studded Party!

So many famous faces came out to celebrate Cara Delevingne‘s birthday!

The newly 26-year-old model/actress took to Instagram on Saturday morning (August 18) to share tons of photos from her birthday party last week.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cara Delevingne

In the photos, Cara poses besides a pool with a mermaid and friends Margot Robbie, Zoe Kravitz, Sienna Miller, and Kate Beckinsale.

In another set of photos, Cara posed in a photo booth with rumored girlfriend Ashley Benson, Suki Waterhouse, and a couple of other friends.

“It was my birthday a week ago and I am still giggling with MERmazing memories,” Cara captioned the below photos.