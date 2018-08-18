Top Stories
Sat, 18 August 2018 at 1:35 pm

David Harbour Reveals Inspiration for 'Stranger Things' Season 3

David Harbour Reveals Inspiration for 'Stranger Things' Season 3

David Harbour snaps a fun photo with guys dressed up in Ghostbusters costumes at a celebration of Stranger Things‘ Emmy nominations on Friday night (August 17) at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Hollywood.

The 43-year-old actor, who is nominated for an Emmy for his work as Jim Hopper, revealed that the third season will be influenced by the 1985 comedy movie Fletch.

“The Duffers are so specific each year with the movies. And Fletch is one movie we get to play around and have some fun with this season, which you wouldn’t expect from Stranger Things and you wouldn’t expect from the Spielberg universe and you certainly wouldn’t expect from a darker season,” David told Variety at the event.

David also opened up about Hopper’s relationship with Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown).

“Their relationship is going to get far more complex, because, you know, things happen to girls and boys when they’re 13 and 14,” he said. “A lot of changes go on in the body and in your social life, and I don’t think he’s going to handle watching her become a woman in front of his eyes very well. That’s a horrifying thing for him — maybe even more so than fighting inter-dimensional monsters.”
Credit: Emma McIntyre; Photos: Getty
Getty
