Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Officially Announce Engagement!

Scarlett Johansson Named Highest-Paid Actress in the World

Ben Affleck Grabs Dinner With 'Playboy' Model Shauna Sexton!

Aretha Franklin's Cause of Death Revealed

Sat, 18 August 2018 at 3:13 pm

Ed Westwick Is Getting Back to Work After D.A. Rejects Sexual Assault Cases

Ed Westwick Is Getting Back to Work After D.A. Rejects Sexual Assault Cases

Ed Westwick flashes a big smile while leaving Craig’s restaurant after dinner on Friday night (August 17) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 31-year-old former Gossip Girl actor appeared to be in a great mood, just a couple weeks after the D.A. rejected three sexual assault cases he was involved in.

Two of them were dismissed for lack of evidence and the other was dismissed as the alleged victim reportedly failed to cooperate. Ed has denied the allegations.

“I’m delighted that everybody got it right,” Ed told TMZ when asked how he feels. He added, “I’ll be back to work very soon.”
