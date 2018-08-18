Jennifer Lopez Interrupts Interview for Dance Breaks with Jimmy Fallon!

Jennifer Lopez shows off her moves while breaking into a dance during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday (August 17) in New York City.

The 49-year-old entertainer is known for dance breaks in her music videos, so Jimmy decided to interrupt the interview for random dance breaks.

Jennifer opened up about receiving the MTV VMA’s Video Vanguard Award at the show on Monday, the closing of her Las Vegas residency, her recent vacation to Italy with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, and her upcoming movie Second Act. Watch the videos below!

