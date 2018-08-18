Top Stories
Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Officially Announce Engagement!

Scarlett Johansson Named Highest-Paid Actress in the World

Ben Affleck Grabs Dinner With 'Playboy' Model Shauna Sexton!

Aretha Franklin's Cause of Death Revealed

Sat, 18 August 2018 at 2:11 pm

Jennifer Lopez Interrupts Interview for Dance Breaks with Jimmy Fallon!

Jennifer Lopez Interrupts Interview for Dance Breaks with Jimmy Fallon!

Jennifer Lopez shows off her moves while breaking into a dance during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday (August 17) in New York City.

The 49-year-old entertainer is known for dance breaks in her music videos, so Jimmy decided to interrupt the interview for random dance breaks.

Jennifer opened up about receiving the MTV VMA’s Video Vanguard Award at the show on Monday, the closing of her Las Vegas residency, her recent vacation to Italy with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, and her upcoming movie Second Act. Watch the videos below!

Click inside to watch the rest of the videos…

jennifer lopez jimmy fallon 01
jennifer lopez jimmy fallon 02

Photos: NBC
