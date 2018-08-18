Top Stories
Sat, 18 August 2018 at 12:18 pm

Khloe Kardashian Joins Tristan Thompson for Friday Dinner Date

Khloe Kardashian and her boyfriend Tristan Thompson arrive at the popular restaurant Craig’s for a dinner date on Friday night (August 17) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The couple just arrived back in Los Angeles after a trip to Mexico earlier in the week, where they hit the beach with friends.

“She’s needed some relaxing time, and time with Tristan,” a source told People about the getaway, which comes four months after cheating rumors. “She’s glad things are going well with Tristan. She can forgive him and move on, but I don’t think she’ll ever forget.”
Photos: BackGrid USA
