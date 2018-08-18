Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Step Out in Style for 2 Chainz's Wedding in Miami

Kim Kardashian holds on close to husband Kanye West as they leave their hotel on Saturday afternoon (August 18) in Miami, Fla.

The 37-year-old reality star showed off her sexy curves in a latex neon green dress while the 41-year-old rapper/fashion designer showed off his chest as he ditched a dress shirt underneath his suit while also rocking gray slides.

The stylish couple stepped out to attend close friend 2 Chainz‘s wedding to Kesha Ward at the Versace Mansion.

If you forgot, 2 Chainz popped the question to Kesha back in May as they hit the red carpet at the 2018 Met Gala!

FYI: Kanye is wearing a Louis Vuitton suit and Yeezy slides.

