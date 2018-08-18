Top Stories
Priyanka Chopra &amp; Nick Jonas Share Photos from Engagement Party in India!

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Share Photos from Engagement Party in India!

Ed Westwick Is Getting Back to Work After D.A. Rejects Sexual Assault Cases

Ed Westwick Is Getting Back to Work After D.A. Rejects Sexual Assault Cases

Kim Kardashian Wears Neon Green Outfit to Match Her SUV!

Kim Kardashian Wears Neon Green Outfit to Match Her SUV!

Aretha Franklin's Cause of Death Revealed

Aretha Franklin's Cause of Death Revealed

Sat, 18 August 2018 at 8:02 pm

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Step Out in Style for 2 Chainz's Wedding in Miami

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Step Out in Style for 2 Chainz's Wedding in Miami

Kim Kardashian holds on close to husband Kanye West as they leave their hotel on Saturday afternoon (August 18) in Miami, Fla.

The 37-year-old reality star showed off her sexy curves in a latex neon green dress while the 41-year-old rapper/fashion designer showed off his chest as he ditched a dress shirt underneath his suit while also rocking gray slides.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kim Kardashian

The stylish couple stepped out to attend close friend 2 Chainz‘s wedding to Kesha Ward at the Versace Mansion.

If you forgot, 2 Chainz popped the question to Kesha back in May as they hit the red carpet at the 2018 Met Gala!

FYI: Kanye is wearing a Louis Vuitton suit and Yeezy slides.

25+ pictures inside of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West arriving at the wedding…
Just Jared on Facebook
kim kardashian kanye west step out in style for 2 chainz wedding miami 01
kim kardashian kanye west step out in style for 2 chainz wedding miami 02
kim kardashian kanye west step out in style for 2 chainz wedding miami 03
kim kardashian kanye west step out in style for 2 chainz wedding miami 04
kim kardashian kanye west step out in style for 2 chainz wedding miami 05
kim kardashian kanye west step out in style for 2 chainz wedding miami 06
kim kardashian kanye west step out in style for 2 chainz wedding miami 07
kim kardashian kanye west step out in style for 2 chainz wedding miami 08
kim kardashian kanye west step out in style for 2 chainz wedding miami 09
kim kardashian kanye west step out in style for 2 chainz wedding miami 10
kim kardashian kanye west step out in style for 2 chainz wedding miami 11
kim kardashian kanye west step out in style for 2 chainz wedding miami 12
kim kardashian kanye west step out in style for 2 chainz wedding miami 13
kim kardashian kanye west step out in style for 2 chainz wedding miami 14
kim kardashian kanye west step out in style for 2 chainz wedding miami 15
kim kardashian kanye west step out in style for 2 chainz wedding miami 16
kim kardashian kanye west step out in style for 2 chainz wedding miami 17
kim kardashian kanye west step out in style for 2 chainz wedding miami 18
kim kardashian kanye west step out in style for 2 chainz wedding miami 19
kim kardashian kanye west step out in style for 2 chainz wedding miami 20
kim kardashian kanye west step out in style for 2 chainz wedding miami 21
kim kardashian kanye west step out in style for 2 chainz wedding miami 22
kim kardashian kanye west step out in style for 2 chainz wedding miami 23
kim kardashian kanye west step out in style for 2 chainz wedding miami 24
kim kardashian kanye west step out in style for 2 chainz wedding miami 25
kim kardashian kanye west step out in style for 2 chainz wedding miami 26
kim kardashian kanye west step out in style for 2 chainz wedding miami 27
kim kardashian kanye west step out in style for 2 chainz wedding miami 28

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Kanye West, Kim Kardashian

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ariana Grande got tearful while talking about the Manchester bombing - TMZ
  • Joey King spills on what its like to watch her Instagram follower count skyrocket - Just Jared Jr
  • Kylie Jenner just scored her first Vogue cover - TooFab
  • Jennifer Lopez explains on why she's returning to romantic comedy - The Hollywood Reporter
  • KJ Apa opened up about stepping into his The Hate U Give role - Just Jared Jr
  • Mariano

    Nice slippers, Kanye.

  • Tandy

    Judging by Kanye’s footwear he is on medical leave from the psych ward.