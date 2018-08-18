Top Stories
Sat, 18 August 2018 at 5:58 pm

Kourtney Kardashian & Kendall Jenner Grab an Early Friday Night Dinner with Friends

Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian make an exit out of the back door of Jon & Vinny’s after an early dinner on Friday night (August 17) in Los Angeles.

The sisters were joined for the meal by some friends, including grown-ish actor Luka Sabbat. After the meal, Kendall and Luka got into her vintage 1960s convertible Cadillac car and drove around town.

Kourtney followed the two and posted an Instagram story of Kendall and Luka in the car in front of her.

Jon & Vinny’s is a popular Italian restaurant and Selena Gomez was spotted there later in the evening!

