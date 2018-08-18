Kristen Stewart & Stella Maxwell Hold Hands on Date Night!

Top Stories
Sat, 18 August 2018 at 11:08 pm

Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell hold hands as they arrive at a restaurant for dinner on Friday night (August 17) in Silver Lake, Calif.

The 28-year-old actress kept things cool in a white T-shirt and ripped black jeans while the model, also 28, showed off her midriff in a black blouse and high-waisted jeans.

Earlier that day, Kristen was spotted heading to an afternoon workout at a karate studio.

Kristen‘s upcoming movie Lizzie – which she stars in with Chloe Sevigny – hits theaters on September 14. Check out the trailer here!
