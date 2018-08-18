Michael Buble & His Wife 'Fell in Love Again' After Son Noah's Prognosis Began to Improve
Michael Buble is opening up about his son Noah‘s cancer battle in the new issue of Stellar magazine.
Here’s what the 42-year-old singer told the mag:
On the perspective he gained following son Noah’s cancer diagnosis: “I truly thought I would never go back (to music). I was done. It just seemed completely unimportant compared to what was going on with Noah. I thought I had pretty good perspective; I think I’ve always been a pretty nice guy. I probably made the same mistakes anybody else had. But, man, suddenly there was great clarity. Things got very clear for me, very quickly. I live with no fear now. I’ve been to hell.”
Recalling the time Noah’s prognosis began to improve: “Food never tasted so good, music never sounded so good, my relationship with my family, my faith… all of it. My wife [Luisana Lopilato] and I, we got happy, we fell in love again. We saw the very worst and also the best of each other. I don’t know that [having another child] was purposeful, there was just so much happiness and this incredible sense of relief. I know my wife wanted to have a girl. That was huge for her. After the doctor told us and I said, ‘Lu, it’s a girl!’, she was shrieking. We want a big family – I don’t think we’re even going to stop there.”
